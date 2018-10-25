Overnight Fire Severely Damages Mexican Restaurant in Wylie

No one was hurt in a fire that severely damaged a Mexican restaurant in Wylie overnight.
It happened shortly after midnight at La Joya Mexican Cocina on North Ballard Avenue.
Firefighters from Wylie, Murphy, Sachse were joined by crews from Plano and Parker responded. It took a total of 13 trucks and 36 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
A vacant storefront next to the restaurant was also damaged.
A Wylie fire spokesman said the incident "should have no effect" on the planned Boo on Ballard downtown trick or treating event scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.