Hundreds of thousands of people in Dallas County were without power early Sunday evening after severe thunderstorms blew through North Texas earlier in the day.

According to Oncor, 308,811 customers were without power in Dallas County as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday. That number had actually grew by about 50,000 from the time when the storms initially passed the county.

In Tarrant County, 6,713 customers were without power; in Collin County there were 14,985 without electricity; and in Denton County 15,661 customer did not have service.