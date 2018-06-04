Over 100 Fort Worth Pets to Get New Home

More than 100 North Texas animals will get a new home in the Pacific Northwest on Friday.

The Humane Society of North Texas is sending over 100 animals from its Fort Worth shelter to no-kill animal rescue organizations in Washington state.

The move is meant to help with the overpopulation of pets in North Texas. According to the humane society, Washington does not have the same overcrowding that faces Dallas-Fort Worth.

Wings of Flight will fund raise to cover the cost of the flight. It's an organization helps "people in need of free air transportation for medical and humanitarian purposes," according to its website.

The Humane Society of North Texas said the move will be the largest relocation ever by Dallas-Fort Worth area animal organization.