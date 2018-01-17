Organizers Announce Details for 2018 Dallas Women's March

State Rep. Victoria Neave (D-Dallas), Dallas Women's March Chair Rhetta Bowers, women's groups, and community organizations hosted a press conference Wednesday morning to announce details for the 2018 Dallas Women's March for women's rights, equity, social justice, and inclusion.

The march is on Saturday at 10 a.m. Participants will gather at St. Paul Methodist Church, at 1816 Routh Street, and walk about a mile to Pike Park.

The march commemorates the first anniversary of the 2017 Dallas Women's March when individuals in Dallas joined cities across the nation to stand up for women's rights, equity for women, justice, and inclusion.





