Families Still Without Power in Northwest Dallas

Organizations Unite to Feed Children, Families Still Without Power in NW Dallas

The daunting task of recovery is only beginning for thousands of North Texas families.

Meteorologists confirmed three additional tornadoes touched down on Sunday night, bringing the total number of tornadoes to nine across the region.

Oncor says 32,000 customers are still without power in and around Dallas.

The storm knocked out power to several schools where students often get their only meals for the day.

With that in mind, two organizations came together to feed Dallas ISD students in northwest Dallas affected by power outages and damaged homes following Sunday night's EF3 tornado.

Texas Baptist Men and the Buckner Family Hope Center gathered at Jose 'Joe' May Elementary School on Brockbank Drive.

"It just tugs at our hearts," said John-Travis Smith with TBM. "They're our neighbors and so we knew we had to come down and help them."

Joe May Elementary teachers were also on hand packing sack lunches for the students to take home.

The neighborhood northwest of Dallas Love Field is among the hardest hit areas.

The storms knocked out power to countless homes and nearby apartments.

Oncor released a statement saying it has been challenging for crews to navigate in some areas because of large chunks of debris scattered across the roads.

There are approximately 4,500 people working to restore power.

During the lunch giveaway, a mother of two was embraced by two volunteers who prayed with her and her two children.

Lakisha Miller says her apartment unit down the street was destroyed.

"We saw the winds start picking up," she said. "My husband was like: Keisha, that's a tornado! He got us all in the house but he couldn't make it. He got stuck under the truck. When I came out of the bathroom our whole roof was gone, all our windows were busted out, our vehicle's windows were busted out. But we was alive and it was the most dramatic experience I have experienced in my life."

She says the tornado has left her family traumatized and without a home.

They are currently staying at a temporary shelter set up at the Bachman Community Center.

"I've been doing this all day but I try not to let them [her children] see me," she said. "I'm a human being too and I worked hard for what I had and I lost everything in the blink of an eye. And now I have to start over and I have to do it by myself."

Oncor says it expects homes and businesses without significant damage to have power restored by tomorrow evening.

Julie Grimaldo and her grandsons picked up warm meals.

They too are without power.

"Right now the power, the power is what's important. The power is what we're asking for," she said. "Can't cook a meal, can't go to school. You're using your cell phone's flashlight to go to the restroom to take a shower."

