Oprah Attends Annual Gala For Minnie's Food Pantry

Oprah delivered the keynote speech at the 10th annual gala for Plano-based Minnie's Food Pantry. (Published 2 minutes ago)

After years of invitations, Oprah Winfrey attended the annual gala for Plano-based Minnie's Food Pantry on Tuesday.

It was held at The Star in Frisco.

Oprah walked the red carpet alongside the non-profit's founder Cheryl Jackson, who is a longtime fan of the philanthropist.

Jackson's non-profit began with one person and has now grown to 11,000 volunteers. It provides healthy food for people in need.

Minnie's Food Pantry is named after Jackson's mother who's passed away.

Jackson said she's invited Oprah to the event for the past eight years.

Oprah told NBC 5 on the red carpet that she finally accepted the invitation because of Jackson's persistence and passion, along with her ability to execute.

"After you've lifted yourself up, I can help you lift yourself higher so that's why I came here for Cheryl," Oprah said.

Other celebrities like Floyd Mayweather, reality TV producer Mark Burnett and Emmitt Smith also attended the sold out event.

