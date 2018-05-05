Opposing Protests Planned for Saturday During NRA Convention

A student-led protest is planned for 10 a.m. at Dallas City Hall, during the NRA Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. (Published 2 hours ago)

Three protests are planned for Saturday during day two of the National Rifle Association Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

Dallas police tweeted early Saturday morning that several streets downtown will be closed, and additional roads may also close throughout the day.

The first protest, a student-led "RALLY4REFORM," starts at City Hall at 10 a.m. Organizers said they're protesting "NRA leadership's dangerous agenda."

The second protest, a gun-rights rally organized by North Texas Patriots for Liberty, is scheduled to start at City Hall at noon. The group said they're rallying to "protect our 2nd Amendment rights in the State of Texas."

The third rally is organized by the #NoRA Initiative, a group co-founded by actress Alyssa Milano. That rally starts at noon at Belo Garden Park.

Rally organizers said their objective is to "fight for gun control and combat the NRA's toxic influence over our political system."

Police said street closures include Young Street between Ervay Street and Griffin Street. South Akard Street between Canton Street and Young Street will also be closed.

The closures are expected to last from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday is the final day of the NRA Convention. About 80,000 people were expected to attend the event, along with 800 vendors.

On Friday, President Donald Trump spoke at the convention, along with Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Greg Abbott.