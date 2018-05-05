Opposing Protests Planned for Saturday During NRA Convention - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Opposing Protests Planned for Saturday During NRA Convention

By Cory Minderhout

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Student Protest Planned During NRA Convention

    A student-led protest is planned for 10 a.m. at Dallas City Hall, during the NRA Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Three protests are planned for Saturday during day two of the National Rifle Association Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

    Dallas police tweeted early Saturday morning that several streets downtown will be closed, and additional roads may also close throughout the day.

    The first protest, a student-led "RALLY4REFORM," starts at City Hall at 10 a.m. Organizers said they're protesting "NRA leadership's dangerous agenda." 

    The second protest, a gun-rights rally organized by North Texas Patriots for Liberty, is scheduled to start at City Hall at noon. The group said they're rallying to "protect our 2nd Amendment rights in the State of Texas."

    Two student activists talk about the movement for gun control after a demonstration outside the NRA convention this weekend.

    (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

    The third rally is organized by the #NoRA Initiative, a group co-founded by actress Alyssa Milano. That rally starts at noon at Belo Garden Park.

    As The National Riffle Association's annual meetings get underway in Dallas, the NRA's national spokeswoman, Dana Loesch agreed to a rare one-on-one interview with NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez.

    (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

    Rally organizers said their objective is to "fight for gun control and combat the NRA's toxic influence over our political system."

    Police said street closures include Young Street between Ervay Street and Griffin Street. South Akard Street between Canton Street and Young Street will also be closed. 

    The closures are expected to last from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

    Sunday is the final day of the NRA Convention. About 80,000 people were expected to attend the event, along with 800 vendors.

    On Friday, President Donald Trump spoke at the convention, along with Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Greg Abbott.

    President Donald Trump on Friday linked the sanctity of the Second Amendment to his party's prospects in the 2018 midterm elections, telling supporters at the National Rifle Association's annual convention that "we've got to get Republicans elected."

    (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

