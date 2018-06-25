Opening of East Dallas Aquatic Center Pushed Back Again - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Opening of East Dallas Aquatic Center Pushed Back Again

Dallas ISD students may have only one weekend at new aquatic park before returning to school

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Opening of East Dallas Aquatic Center Pushed Back Again
    City of Dallas
    An artists rendering shows the plan for the Samuell-Grand Family Aquatic Center, now scheduled to open Aug. 18.

    The opening of the new Family Aquatic Center at Samuell-Grand Park in Dallas is delayed again.

    According to the Lakewood/East Dallas Advocate, the opening date of the resort-style center, which features an eight-lap pool, a lazy river, zero-depth children's pool and playground, and water slides has been pushed back to Saturday, Aug. 18.

    If the aquatic center is able to open then, Dallas ISD students will have just one weekend to enjoy the new waterpark before returning to school on Aug. 20.

    The center was originally supposed to open the first weekend of summer, but the opening date was pushed back to mid-July.

    Graffiti Artist Banksy Splashes Paris With Works on Migrants

    [NATL] Graffiti Artist Banksy Splashes Paris With Works on Migrants
    Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

    Construction and weather delays have again pushed back the opening. Acquiring permits, studying the soil for contaminants, and getting equipment delivered have also factored into the delay, according to the Advocate.

    Online: Dallas Aquatics

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices