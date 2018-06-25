An artists rendering shows the plan for the Samuell-Grand Family Aquatic Center, now scheduled to open Aug. 18.

The opening of the new Family Aquatic Center at Samuell-Grand Park in Dallas is delayed again.



According to the Lakewood/East Dallas Advocate, the opening date of the resort-style center, which features an eight-lap pool, a lazy river, zero-depth children's pool and playground, and water slides has been pushed back to Saturday, Aug. 18.

If the aquatic center is able to open then, Dallas ISD students will have just one weekend to enjoy the new waterpark before returning to school on Aug. 20.



The center was originally supposed to open the first weekend of summer, but the opening date was pushed back to mid-July.

Construction and weather delays have again pushed back the opening. Acquiring permits, studying the soil for contaminants, and getting equipment delivered have also factored into the delay, according to the Advocate.

Online: Dallas Aquatics

