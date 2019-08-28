Ongoing Concerns Regarding DHS Presence at DART Stations

There have been ongoing concerns this summer in Dallas over Department of Homeland Security agents spotted at public transportation stops like DART trains. (Published 1 minute ago)

There have been ongoing concerns this summer in Dallas over Department of Homeland Security agents spotted at public transportation stops like DART trains.

Some riders fear the agents are Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

An official with DART now plans to formally request specifics on what the agents functions are and what they can and can't ask passengers.

DHS insist the officers are not ICE agents and do not conduct immigration actions but rather focus on the safety and security of travelers.

DHS tells NBC 5, the Transportation Safety Administration which is part of DHS deployed teams of federal air marshals to Dallas at the request of DART.

The teams are part of TSA's Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response Team or VIPR.

The teams come to Dallas for specialized training four times a year.

The goal is to help DART police in the fight against terrorism on modes of public transportation.

However, some passengers have reported feeling scared that the armed officers with bullet-proof vests that read: Department of Homeland Security Police are ICE agents looking for undocumented people.

"I am hearing from actual U.S. citizens who are afraid," said Dominique Torres who is a member of the DART board. "[They] are traveling with all of their identification because they're afraid that they may be targeted at some point based on the color of their skin and because they may not speak English."

Torres is also an immigration attorney and says anytime the agents are spotted, she and immigration activists receive phone calls from concerned rides.

Torres says she will formally request information and data on the training and what functions the agents are taking at the board's next meeting in September.

"The concern that I do have and that many citizens and people have expressed is: Are these agents able to ask me for my immigration status? And so that's more information that I want to get from our DART staff and DART Police Department."

Torres says she is not aware of anyone ever being arrested by the visiting officers.

The federal agents were last in Dallas earlier in August and are not in the city at this time, according to DART.

DART officials tell NBC 5 they do not know when the agents will be back in Dallas for more training.