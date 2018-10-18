One of a Kind JROTC Program in Dallas ISD

Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas ISD is molding some of the future military leaders of America in a very unique way, Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School boasts a one-of-a-kind Junior ROTC. Their program is the only Navy focused program in Dallas ISD.

“We specialize in Navy and Marine Corp history and traditions customs and courtesies,” said United States Marine Corps Ret. Maj. Cedric Ingram.

Maj. Ingram dropped out of high school to work. He thought that was a better decision than staying in school until his mentor convinced him to go back. Now, he is paying it forward after a more than 20 year career in the military. Maj. Ingram also made history at the school by becoming the first African American to lead the program 10 years ago.

“My goal is to inspire them,” said Maj. Ingram. “So they can see my walk. Listen to my story. And hopefully they will want to branch out and try it for themselves."

Neiman Marcus Releases 2018 Fantasy Gift Guide

Neiman Marcus has released the 92nd edition of its Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts. The 2018 edition features a solar yacht, a unique tennis experience and more. (Published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018)

For some, the program has meant more than just military preparation.

“Its been life changing,” said Ethan Billups, senior at Wilmer-Hutchins. “Honestly, [it’s been] amazing. They have helped me with so much since I have been here.”

Billups says he reluctantly joined the program when he was a freshman.

“The program, they don’t just teach you about the military… left right… left right. Its about becoming a better version of yourself,” said Billups.

Billups is now an A/B student, looking to possibly go into the Navy when he graduates. He credits a lot of his academic success to Maj. Ingram and the program he has worked so diligently to grow.

“We try to give them some skills and knowledge that is going to make them better all around. Not only for our community, but for America itself,” said Maj. Ingram. “Everyday, [I want them] to come here. Do what you’re supposed to do. Listen to your teachers. Get a good education. If you do those things, you can truly do anything that you choose to do.”

Facebook to Fight Fake News in Election War Room

Facebook has unveiled its new election war room designed to assist employees with finding and deleting fake news and bogus accounts aimed at interfering with elections. (Published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018)

The program also celebrated a big victory this past spring. For the first time, one of their graduates was accepted into the United States Naval Academy.