One in Custody in Mabank Junior High Threat

One person was in custody Thursday in connection with a verbal threat made at Mabank Junior High School, according to a district official.

Superintendent L.V. Joffre did not provide any additional details about the person or the nature of the threat but confirmed someone was in custody in a statement on the Mabank ISD Facebook page.

School administration officials were informed Wednesday of an allegation that a student in class had made a verbal threat. Administrators responded and learned the student was not on campus, Joffre said.

On Wednesday evening, a former student posted rumors of a threat on social media, Joffre said. Officials think the two incidents are connected.

"Although we feel our students are safe, we will have an increased police presence at all school activities," Joffre said in the Facebook post.

All activities, including a pep rally scheduled for Thursday, would continue as scheduled, he said.

The threat was not related to the pep rally or football game between Mabank Junior High and Ferris Junior High, Ferris ISD Superintendent James Hartman said on Facebook.