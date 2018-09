One person was shot during an argument along the 5500 Bonnell Avenue in Fort Worth, Sept. 25, 2018.

One man is in custody after an argument between two people in Fort Worth Tuesday ended with a shooting, police say.

Investigators said officers were called to the 5500 block of Bonnell Avenue at about 11:50 a.m. after a person was shot during an argument.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspected shooter was located by police a short time later and taken into custody to be interviewed by detectives.

