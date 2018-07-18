1 Stabbed in Fort Worth Road Rage Incident: Police

One person was stabbed in the leg as part of a road rage incident in Fort Worth Tuesday, police say.

Two people in separate cars fired shots at the wheels of a third vehicle to try to disable it, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

They did not shoot the person who was in the third car, but once the vehicles stopped, police said one of the people who fired shots stabbed the third person in the leg.



The shooters fled the location, in the 100 block of E. Northside Drive, police said. The person who was stabbed was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police said they are still looking for the two shooters.