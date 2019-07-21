Police are searching for a suspect, or suspects, after they opened fire into a crowd of people, hitting one person in the eye and grazing another.

According to Dallas police, at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call on the 100 block of Spelt Lane. When they arrived, they met with a victim who told them that he was grazed by a bullet but was not sure who the shooter was.

The gunman opened fire into a crowd of people and then fled the scene.

The victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the eye was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.