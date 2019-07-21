One Shot in the Eye, Another Injured After Suspect Shoots Into Crowd - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

One Shot in the Eye, Another Injured After Suspect Shoots Into Crowd

By Catherine Park

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    One Shot in the Eye, Another Injured After Suspect Shoots Into Crowd

    Police are searching for a suspect, or suspects, after they opened fire into a crowd of people, hitting one person in the eye and grazing another.

    According to Dallas police, at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call on the 100 block of Spelt Lane. When they arrived, they met with a victim who told them that he was grazed by a bullet but was not sure who the shooter was.

    The gunman opened fire into a crowd of people and then fled the scene.

    The victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the eye was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

    Target Reveals New Wheelchair-Friendly Halloween Costumes

    [NATL] Target Reveals New Wheelchair-Friendly Halloween Costumes

     The new outfits have a more comfortable fit for wheelchair users and include wheelchair accessories.

    (Published Thursday, July 18, 2019)

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices