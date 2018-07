Dallas police said one person was shot in the chest during a fight at a Deep Ellum live music venue.

Police responded at about 1 a.m. Sunday to The Door on Main Street in Dallas.

When officers arrived, they learned a fight broke out inside the club and one person fired a weapon and struck someone in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, their condition has not been released.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, according to police.