One person is dead after a head-on collision resulted in a vehicle fire Friday night.

According to Fort Worth police, officer were dispatched to the 4900 block of N. Main Street at northwest Loop 820 for an accident.

When they arrived, officers found a vehicle engulfed in flames with occupants inside.

Officers were able to break the windows of the vehicle and extracted three people from the burning car. One person was still inside and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police learned that this accident was the result of a head-on collision and investigators did not say if charges would be filed at this time.