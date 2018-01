Dallas police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left a man dead.

Police responded at about 4 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 4300 block of Malcolm X Blvd. When they arrived, a man who had been shot multiple times was being transported to the hospital. The victim later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a fight with another man. The suspect has not been identified.





