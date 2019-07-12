One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Dallas, near the Crowne Plaza Hotel, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Elm Street. Right now it's unclear if the shooting happened on the hotel property or just nearby.

Dallas police said the shooting started after a group of men started arguing.

No word on any arrest. No officers have been injured.

