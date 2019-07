Dallas police confirm that at least one person is dead after a fiery crash along Loop 12 in Dallas, Saturday, July 27, 2019.

The crash happened near the intersection of Loop 12 and Interstate 30.

At this time, portions of northbound Loop 12 remain closed as officers investigate.

So far, no word on what caused the crash or how many people may have been inside the vehicle at the time.

