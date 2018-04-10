One Person Dead After Crash in Houston Involving Megabus

One person is dead after a crash in Houston that involved a Megabus and several other vehicles. (Published 24 minutes ago)

The NBC affiliate in Houston KPRC reports that no one on board the Megabus was seriously hurt. The bus was traveling from Dallas to Houston along I-45 when the crash happened.

Video from the scene shows two other cars that were involved in the crash. Texas DPS Troopers confirmed that the death was a person inside one of those cars.

75 people were on-board the Megabus at the time of the crash.

Right now, it's unclear what caused the crash. Investigators are still on the scene

