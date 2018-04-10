One Person Dead After Crash in Houston Involving Megabus - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

One Person Dead After Crash in Houston Involving Megabus

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    One Person Dead After Crash in Houston Involving Megabus

    One person is dead after a crash in Houston that involved a Megabus and several other vehicles. (Published 24 minutes ago)

    One person is dead after a crash in Houston that involved a Megabus and several other vehicles.

    The NBC affiliate in Houston KPRC reports that no one on board the Megabus was seriously hurt. The bus was traveling from Dallas to Houston along I-45 when the crash happened. 

    Video from the scene shows two other cars that were involved in the crash. Texas DPS Troopers confirmed that the death was a person inside one of those cars.

    75 people were on-board the Megabus at the time of the crash.

    FBI Raids Office of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

    [NATL] FBI Raids Office of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

    Federal agents on Monday raided the offices of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, who has been under public scrutiny for weeks over a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.

    (Published Monday, April 9, 2018)

    Right now, it's unclear what caused the crash. Investigators are still on the scene

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices