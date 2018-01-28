Two People Dead After Crash at Saginaw ATM - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Two People Dead After Crash at Saginaw ATM

Published at 7:55 PM CST on Jan 28, 2018 | Updated at 11:17 PM CST on Jan 28, 2018

    Saginaw Police are investigating after a three car crash at an ATM left one person dead Sunday morning, Sunday January 28, 2018.

    Saginaw Police are investigating after a three car crash at an ATM left two people dead Sunday morning.

    The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the Bank of America ATM located in the 1000 block of North Saginaw Boulevard.

    The Saginaw Police Department confirms that two people were killed in the accident.

    Right now it's unclear how the crash happened, but the freestanding ATM was destroyed.

    The identities of the two people killed have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

