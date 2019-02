The Dallas Sheriff's Department said one man is dead after a crash along I-20 near Kirnwood, Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Investigators said the man was dead when when rescue crews arrived at the crash.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Three left lanes of I-20 eastbound were closed while crews investigated the crash.

