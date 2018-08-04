What to Know Police responded to the shooting on Kendale Drive in Northwest Dallas at about 2 a.m. Saturday

One person found dead in apartment building breezeway

14-year-old girl found shot multiple times, transported to the hospital

One person is dead and a teenager is shot several times after an early morning shooting Saturday at a Dallas apartment complex.

Police responded to the shooting call just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Kendale Drive. Officers found a unresponsive person in the breezeway of an apartment building. That person was pronounced dead on the scene. An identity has not been released.

Officers also found a 14-year-old girl who was shot multiple times. She was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, her condition has not been released.

Police have not released any details on a possible suspect or suspects in this case. Detectives were not able to find any witnesses or surveillance cameras that caught the shooting.

