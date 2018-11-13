Chilly conditions will continue to dominate the forecast for the next few days with even colder temperatures overnight into Wednesday morning. It will be a hard freeze for North Texas and the coldest one of the season so far with lows in the 20s area-wide.

These are typically temperatures we see in January. Winds will be light, so wind chills will be near actual temperatures. Some patchy frost will be possible.

Looking back to last weekend, Saturday morning was the coldest morning so far this season at DFW. The arctic blast brought DFW its earliest freeze since 1993.

Hang in there! There is a gradual warmup ahead. Temperatures are going to rise to the 60s by Friday, heading into the weekend. Thanksgiving week looks mostly cloudy. Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but rain chances go up after that.

Go here for the latest forecast.