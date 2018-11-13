One More Cold Blast, Then Relief From November Chill Later This Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

One More Cold Blast, Then Relief From November Chill Later This Week

By Keisha Burns

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    One More Cold Blast, Then Relief From November Chill Later This Week
    NBC 5

    Chilly conditions will continue to dominate the forecast for the next few days with even colder temperatures overnight into Wednesday morning. It will be a hard freeze for North Texas and the coldest one of the season so far with lows in the 20s area-wide.

    These are typically temperatures we see in January. Winds will be light, so wind chills will be near actual temperatures. Some patchy frost will be possible.

    Looking back to last weekend, Saturday morning was the coldest morning so far this season at DFW. The arctic blast brought DFW its earliest freeze since 1993.

    Hang in there! There is a gradual warmup ahead. Temperatures are going to rise to the 60s by Friday, heading into the weekend. Thanksgiving week looks mostly cloudy. Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but rain chances go up after that.

    Go here for the latest forecast.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices