One Killed, One Injured in South Oak Cliff Shooting
One Killed, One Injured in South Oak Cliff Shooting

Published 35 minutes ago

    One Killed, One Injured in South Oak Cliff Shooting

    Two people were shot during a home invasion early Sunday morning in South Oak Cliff.

    Police were called at about 3 a.m. to the 4900 block of Veterans Drive. Two people inside the home were shot. The gunmen reportedly took items and left.

    The shooting victims were taken to a Dallas hospital. One of those victims died at the hospital.

    The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who died in the shooting as 30-year-old Jimmy Giddings.

    Police have yet to release any information about what happened.


