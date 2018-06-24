One Killed, One Injured in South Oak Cliff Shooting

Two people were shot during a home invasion early Sunday morning in South Oak Cliff.

Police were called at about 3 a.m. to the 4900 block of Veterans Drive. Two people inside the home were shot. The gunmen reportedly took items and left.

The shooting victims were taken to a Dallas hospital. One of those victims died at the hospital.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who died in the shooting as 30-year-old Jimmy Giddings.



Police have yet to release any information about what happened.



