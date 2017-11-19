One Killed, One Injured in Dealey Plaza Crash

One person was killed early Sunday after a car crashed in downtown Dallas.

Police were called at about 3 a.m. to where Elm, Main and Commerce meet at the end of Dealey Plaza.

Dallas police said a 2017 Lexus was on Elm Street at a high rate of speed and failed to make the curve in the street as it passes under the rail overpass. Police said the car rolled and hit the concrete bridge support.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. The passenger was taken to Parkland Hosptial in critical condition.

The identity of the driver has not been released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.