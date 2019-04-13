The crash happened near the Maple Avenue overpass at about 2:20 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Published 26 minutes ago)

One person is dead after a crash on the Dallas North Tollway early Saturday morning.

The crash happened near the Maple Avenue overpass at about 2:20 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers were called to the crash and preliminary investigations found that a Cadillac CTS was traveling north in the southbound lanes of DNT when it struck a Chevrolet Impala and a Nissan Atlima.

The driver of the Cadillac and the four occupants of the Nissan were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

One occupant of the Nissan died at the scene and the driver of the Chevrolet was not seriously injured, according to officers.

Southbound lanes of the DNT were reopened at 7:04 a.m. and investigations are ongoing.