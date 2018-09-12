One Injured in DART Station Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
One Injured in DART Station Shooting

The shooting happened on board an Orange Line train around 6:30 p.m.

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    Police arrested a man who allegedly shot a fellow passenger on a DART train Wednesday, a DART spokesperson says.

    The shooting happened after the Orange Line DART train arrived at the LBJ/Central Station around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to DART.

    The spokesperson said the victim exited the northbound train, but turned around, held the door and continued to argue with the suspect.

    The suspect then fired his weapon, the spokesperson said.

    A DART employee was at the station, heard the shots and called 911.

    The victim -- a man in his 40s -- was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas with wounds to his chest, leg and shoulder, the spokesperson said. His condition is unknown.

    The suspect -- a man in his 60s -- remained at the scene until police arrived. He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

    The weapon was recovered at the scene.

    Rail service on the northbound side of the LBJ/Central Station reopened at about 9:45 p.m.

