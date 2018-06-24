One Dead in Single Car Crash in Arlington

A woman in her 60s is dead following a single car crash in Arlington Sunday afternoon, police say.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Interstate 20, according to the Arlington Police Department.



The woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Arlington police detectives believe the woman was driving westbound on I-20 when she veered off the road, onto the inside shoulder and finally down an embankment before she crashed onto Green Oaks Boulevard.

Investigators think she may have had a pre-existing medical condition that contributed to the crash.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the woman's identity after next of kin is notified.