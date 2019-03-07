One Dead in Residential Shooting on Dallas' East Side

A shooting in East Dallas Thursday morning has left one person dead and a nearby high school on lockdown.

Dallas were called to the 9800 block of Kingsman Drive, near Ferguson Road and Oates Drive, at about 11:40 a.m.

Officers arrived to find one victim at the scene who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

It's not yet clear what led to the shooting, or where it took place, but officers were seen focusing their investigation into a cordoned off area in an alley behind a row of homes.

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been announced. Police have also not released any information about the victim.

Dallas' Bryan Adams High School, which is located about one-quarter of a mile away from the home, was locked down for about an hour. That lock down was lifted at about 12:45 p.m.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.