One Dead in Possible Gang-Related Shooting in Dallas

The Dallas Police Department says a deadly overnight shooting in the west part of the city may be gang-related.

Officers were called out to the intersection of Westmoreland Road and Fort Worth Avenue at about 11 p.m. after receiving reports that shots had been fired.

When they arrived, they found a white Dodge Charger riddled with bullet holes in the parking lot of a Pep Boys store.

The driver of the car was dead. Two passengers in the vehicle tried to run from the scene, but were caught and taken into custody.

Investigators later learned the Charger was reported stolen out of the Houston area.

They believe the group inside the car was involved in some type of ongoing fight with another group that escalated into a shoot out.

Police are still looking for the other group that was involved.