One Dead in Dallas Fire Early Sunday Morning

One person is dead after a fire early Sunday morning that reduced a home in South Dallas to rubble.

At around 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call at a one-story home in the 6400 block of Forest Knoll Trail near intersection of Red Bird Lane and Polk Street.

Flames were coming through the roof of the home, Dallas Fire-Rescue says firefighters were able to get the fire under control and out in just over an hour.

While fighting the fire, crews found an unresponsive woman inside the home and pulled her to safety, but she was determined to be dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire and the woman's death have not been determined and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will not release the victim's identity until next of kin have been notified.