One Dead, Two Injured After Crash Friday Night

A woman died in a crash that injured one child and another driver Friday night.

According to Dallas police, at 8:06 p.m., a white female driving a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on the 8000 block of Great Trinity Forest Way when she crashed into the front driver’s side of a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling northbound on Oklaunion Drive.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and other major injuries. The driver of the Jetta was also transported to the hospital where she later died.

A child who was also inside the Jetta suffered major injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital and is in the ICU.

Police said no charges will be filed at this time and this investigation is ongoing.