One person is dead and another injured in a shooting at an Irving apartment complex, police say.

Irving police said they were called about a shooting at The Reserve at Las Brisas Apartments at about 1:30 p.m. where two people had been shot.

One of the victims was dead at the scene and another was hospitalized and believed to be undergoing surgery.

A person of interest has been detained, though police could confirm little else in the investigation including any motive for the violence.

