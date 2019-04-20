One person is dead and another injured after a crash on I-35E early Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:15 a.m., troopers arrived to a single vehicle accident on the I-35E NB ramp to Saner Avenue.

One person was dead at the scene and another was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor. This investigation is ongoing and the identity of the deceased will not be revealed until next of kin has been notified.

'You Never Get Over It': 20 Years After Columbine