One Dead, Another Transported After Crash on I-35E in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead, Another Transported After Crash on I-35E in Dallas

By Catherine Park

Published 4 minutes ago

    One person is dead and another injured after a crash on I-35E early Saturday morning.

    According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:15 a.m., troopers arrived to a single vehicle accident on the I-35E NB ramp to Saner Avenue.

    One person was dead at the scene and another was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

    Investigators believe speed may have been a factor. This investigation is ongoing and the identity of the deceased will not be revealed until next of kin has been notified.

