One Dead After Wrong Way Driving Wreck on Garland Road

One person is dead after they drove in the wrong direction, leading to a crash on Garland Road Saturday night.

According to Dallas police, a man was traveling southbound on the 8500 block of Garland Road at 10:35 p.m. The driver then took an unsafe turn and drove over the center median and into the northbound lanes of traffic.

A second vehicle carrying two occupants, a 34-year-old white male and a 34-year-old white female, were traveling northbound on Garland road and struck the vehicle.

The driver who was traveling in the wrong direction and was struck was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The occupants of the other vehicle were also transported but are expected to be okay.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until next of kin has been notified.