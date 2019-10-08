One Dead After Wrong Way Crash in North Richland Hills

Police in North Richland Hills say one person is dead after a wrong way crash, Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

The crash happened Monday, just before 6 p.m. in the 6900 block of Davis Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver of a GMC Yukon was traveling north on Davis Boulevard when the driver drove into oncoming southbound traffic.

The Yukon struck a Chevrolet truck, that was towing a trailer, head on.

Both vehicles started to spin, which then hit a Honda and Nissan sedans.

The driver of the Yukon was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Two men were inside the Chevrolet truck and both were taken to the hospital where one later died. He has been identified as 48-year-old Enrique Carrillo Ramirez.

The driver of the Honda sedan had minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan sedan was not hurt.

Police were forced to close David Boulevard from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. as crews investigated the crash.

At this time, it's unclear if any charges will be filed.