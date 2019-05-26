One Dead After Truck Driver Fails to Yield to Motorcyclist, Causing Collision - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

One Dead After Truck Driver Fails to Yield to Motorcyclist, Causing Collision

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    One Dead After Truck Driver Fails to Yield to Motorcyclist, Causing Collision
    Grand Prairie Police Department

    Grand Prairie police have arrested a truck driver who failed to yield, causing a fatal wreck.

    Investigators said that Angel Ceballos, 20, was riding his motorcycle northbound on the 700 block of N. Belt Line Road when a Chevrolet truck towing a 42-foot trailer that was traveling southbound made a left turn in front of Ceballos, attempting to turn into a gas station.

    The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 30-year-old Jesse Merchant, failed to yield to Ceballos and caused an accident.

    Ceballos was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

    Police Release Body Cam Footage of 12-Year-Old's Arrest

    [NATL] Sacramento Police Release Body Cam Footage of 12-Year-Old's Arrest

    Police released footage captured on two officers' body cameras during the seven-minute arrest of a 12-year-old boy in Sacramento.

    (Published Thursday, May 23, 2019)

    Further investigation revealed that Merchant was driving without a license and was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

    This is the third traffic fatality in Grand Prairie this year, according to police.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices