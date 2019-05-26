Grand Prairie police have arrested a truck driver who failed to yield, causing a fatal wreck.

Investigators said that Angel Ceballos, 20, was riding his motorcycle northbound on the 700 block of N. Belt Line Road when a Chevrolet truck towing a 42-foot trailer that was traveling southbound made a left turn in front of Ceballos, attempting to turn into a gas station.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 30-year-old Jesse Merchant, failed to yield to Ceballos and caused an accident.

Ceballos was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Further investigation revealed that Merchant was driving without a license and was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

This is the third traffic fatality in Grand Prairie this year, according to police.