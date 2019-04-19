One Dead After Semi Crash in Weatherford

One person is dead after a chain-reaction crash involving a semi-truck in Weatherford.

Investigators said the crash happened along Interstate 20 near the 408 mile marker, not far from Farm to Market 51.

It's believed that the driver of a semi-truck was traveling eastbound on I-20 when they approached a traffic slow-down.

Witnesses tell police that the driver of the semi failed to stop in time, and hit a SUV that was in the left lane of the road.

'You Never Get Over It': 20 Years After Columbine

Family, friends, teachers and survivors look back twenty years after Columbine, in an anniversary made tougher by a threat from a South Florida high schooler. (Published Friday, April 19, 2019)

That SUV then hit a car that was in front of it. The car then spun out of control and hit a truck that was in front of the car.

The semi truck ended up rolling onto its side in the middle of the interstate.

Police said a 44-year-old woman who was inside the car died in the crash. Seven other people were taken to various hospitals, but so far no update on their conditions. Two other people who were also involved in the crash were treated at the scene and released.

I-20 in both directions remained closed for most of the afternoon, but officials hope to have it reopen soon.