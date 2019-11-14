One Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Denton - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Denton

A major crash involving multiple cars on Highway 380 leaves one person dead in Denton

By Hannah Jones

Published 22 minutes ago

    One person is dead after a crash in Denton involving multiple vehicles on Thursday, police say.

    According to the Denton Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Highway 380 at Mayhill and Geesling.

    All lanes of University Drive were closed in response to the crash. The westbound lanes were diverted north at Geesling Road to Mingo Road, while the eastbound lanes were closed at Loop 288, police say. 

    Shortly after 5 p.m., all westbound lanes were reopened, but eastbound lanes remained closed. The eastbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m.

    Denton police confirmed one fatality in the crash. Information about the victim or the number of vehicles involved in the crash is known at this time. 

