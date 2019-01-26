One Dead After Garland Officer-Involved Shooting

One man died after he was shot by Garland police late Friday night.

Just before midnight, officers were called to the parking lot outside the Dollar General on West Centerville Road.

A man called 911 and told dispatch he wanted to kill himself, according to police.

When officers arrived, they tried to talk to him, but police say when he pointed a gun at them, that's when officers opened fire killing him.

"They never approached the vehicle, they were trying to communicate verbally with him at a distance. They never approached," said Garland Police Officer Alberto Irizarry. "We know when there is a suicidal subject, that there’s a metal problem there somehow, and we don’t know, we don’t approach, we stay back. But whenever you point a weapon at us, we have to make a split-second decision."

The two officers who fired their weapons will be on routine administrative leave while the department investigates.