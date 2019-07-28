Three people were ejected from a car after it drove into a ditch late Saturday night. (Published 12 minutes ago)

One Dead After Car Crash Ejects All Passengers, Police Say

Three people were ejected from a car after it drove into a ditch late Saturday night.

According to Fort Worth police, officers responded to an accident near the train tracks at 3119 N. Hays St. at 12:01 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one vehicle in a ditch that was on fire and three people that were ejected from the vehicle.

One of the three was pronounced deceased and the other two were transported in an unknown condition.

Police have no released the identities of those involved at this time.