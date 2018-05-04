A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Dallas Thursday night, police say. (Published 36 minutes ago)

One Dead After Being Struck by Vehicle

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Dallas Thursday night, police say.

At 10:13 p.m. Thursday an 18-year-old male driver struck a pedestrian who walked across the street in the 4500 block of Great Trinity Forest Way, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Friday morning, the victim remained unidentified because he did not have any identification.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and, police say, is not facing charges at this time.