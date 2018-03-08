Oncor Truck Fatally Strikes Pedestrian on I-35E

An Oncor Electric Delivery vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian on Interstate 35E in southern Dallas Wednesday night, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

An Oncor Electric Delivery vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian on Interstate 35E in southern Dallas Wednesday night, police say.

Officers were called at about 10:41 p.m. to the northbound lanes of I-35E, just north of East Wheatland Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. Officers found a man deceased between the highway and the service road, police said.

The driver of the Oncor pickup truck pulled over after the crash.

Officers closed the interstate and northbound service road as investigators surveyed the scene.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

