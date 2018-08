In an effort to prevent future power outages, Oncor crews will begin a two-week process of trimming trees growing close to power lines in University Park. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Contractors will trim trees along Douglas Avenue, McFarlin Boulevard and Lomo Alto Drive. Trees will also be trimmed off of several side streets and alleyways in the area.



According to Oncor, trees that are growing around power lines pose a serious safety risk and are one of the top causes of power outages each year.



ONLINE: See a map and a list of the streets impacted.



