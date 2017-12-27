Oncor Sends Crews and Equipment to Puerto Rico

Oncor energy delivery sent equipment to Puerto Rico, crews will follow in the coming weeks to help restore power to the island nation ravaged by Hurricane Maria three months ago. (Published 4 hours ago)

Dallas-based Oncor is sending crews and equipment to help restore power to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

It's been three months since Hurricane Maria swept through the U.S. territory and only 70 percent of the island nation has power.

Ten Oncor trucks left Bedford Wednesday morning on the journey to Puerto Rico. The trucks will head to Lake Charles, La., where they'll be loaded onto barges to cross the Gulf of Mexico.

About 1,500 utility workers from around the country will fly to the island to join 4,000 utility employees already there for several months.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric is also sending nearly 50 trucks and about 50 crew members.

Crews are expected to arrive in the second week of January. The Army Corps of Engineers says full power will most likely not be restored until May.