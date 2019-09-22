A livestream of NBC 5 News at 5 will begin shortly in the above video player.

On the eve of the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, friends of Botham Jean gathered to provide prayers and support for his family. One by one they gathered at the Cedar Crest Church of Christ in Dallas -- many wearing red in support of Jean's family.

"This process is a community process, this community is going through it together," said Lee Merritt, family attorney for the Jean family.

The congregation surrounded Jean's parents and prayed for the emotional challenge they will face as they enter the trial.

"None of us can imagine what it's like to lose a loved one in the way that Botham was lost," pastor Jonathan Morrison said. "So we made it a special effort today to make sure that they know that we love them and support them."

Full Amber Guyger Timeline

Jean was shot and killed in his Dallas apartment on Sept. 6, 2018.

"The next couple of weeks will be very hard as they are introduced to new evidence that they haven't seen before, that none of us have seen before, trying to hold Amber Guyger accountable for her actions," Merritt said.

Jean's father delivered the Sunday message in honor of the memory of his late son.

"We miss him dearly. Every day it breaks my heart knowing that he's not around, but God has given me strength and my family to keep living for him," Bertram Jean said.

Above all, church leaders and Jean's family members said they would pray for truth to be revealed and for the outcome of the trial to bring peace to everyone involved.

"Whatever the outcome of the case, we've said many times that we want truth to prevail, we want transparency, and at the end of the day we want justice," Morrison said.