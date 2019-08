A girl under the age of 18 was shot in Old East Dallas Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue, Dallas police said.

Police confirmed the person struck was a female under 18 years old, but did not release information about her condition.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Bulletproof Backpack Sales Spike in Wake of Recent Shootings