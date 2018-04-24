Thunderstorms produced hail across North Texas last weekend, but overall, it's been a fairly slow start to severe weather season. Only a handful of tornadoes have been reported statewide while four have occurred in North Texas. (Seven is average for April, with the most tornadoes in 1994 with 41).

Our neighbors north of the Red River, however, have seen an even slower start to tornado season. Oklahoma is typically a tornado magnet this time of year, averaging around 12 tornadoes during the month of April and 56 annually. This year, however, Oklahoma has recorded zero! That's zero for all of 2018, not just April!

The last time they've been this late into the season without a tornado was April 26, 1962. That record will be smashed later this week, as there will be no tornado threat for several days. Kansas has also enjoyed a slow start to storm season with zero tornadoes thus far.

Unfortunately, a slow start doesn't guarantee the season will stay quiet. Tornado season can pick up drastically in the month of May across Oklahoma and Texas.

You can see below that most tornadoes in North Texas occur in the months of April and May.

