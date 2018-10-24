Amy Hardesty commutes 175 miles every week from Oklahoma to North Texas to teach.

She leaves her home, husband and friends behind in Norman, Oklahoma to work in the Frisco Independent School District.

Hardesty is one of many Oklahoma teachers hired by local public school districts in North Texas amid Oklahoma's education crisis.

As NBC 5 reported in June, several districts confirmed that their respective school boards have approved raises for the coming school year.

The Frisco ISD increased the starting salary for a teacher by $2,500 for the 2018-19 school year: from $50,500 to $53,000. Existing teachers received a five percent overall raise.