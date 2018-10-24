Oklahoma Mom Crosses State Line to Teach in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Oklahoma Mom Crosses State Line to Teach in North Texas

Frisco ISD increased the starting salary for a teacher by $2,500 for the 2018-19 school year

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    Amy Hardesty commutes 175 miles every week from Oklahoma to North Texas to teach.

    She leaves her home, husband and friends behind in Norman, Oklahoma to work in the Frisco Independent School District.

    Hardesty is one of many Oklahoma teachers hired by local public school districts in North Texas amid Oklahoma's education crisis.

    As NBC 5 reported in June, several districts confirmed that their respective school boards have approved raises for the coming school year.

    The Frisco ISD increased the starting salary for a teacher by $2,500 for the 2018-19 school year: from $50,500 to $53,000. Existing teachers received a five percent overall raise.

